Advertisement

A 2nd USM student tests positive for COVID-19, UMaine system officials say

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) -A second University of Southern Maine student has tested positive for COVID-19, UMaine system officials announced Sunday.

The new case was identified through the university’s asymptomatic arrival screening. The student had been in quarantine pending test results as is the case with every student who participated in the arrival screening. Officials say they’re working with the student and collaborating with the Maine CDC on isolation protocols and contact tracing.

UMaine system officials say this new case brings the total number of cases across the system to 9.

That breaks down to the following:

  • 5 UMaine, one individual released from isolation
  • 1 UMF
  • 2 USM, new positive identified in asymptomatic screening — see campus news below
  • 1 Maine Law

On Thursday, UMaine Officials announced the first student who tested positive at USM since asymptomatic testing began.

USM President Glenn Cummings said Thursday the student who tested positive is from out of state.

Cummings said the student is now living in Maine but not at a USM residence hall. The student is not taking on-campus classes this fall.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine salmon farm on dry land faces final planning vote

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Belfast Planning Board is preparing for a final vote.

News

Mars Hill restaurant recognized for having “Best Burger in Maine”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A Mars Hill restaurant has been recognized for having the Best Burger in Maine by Downeast Magazine.

News

Maine runner preparing 130-mile journey to raise money for charity

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Spotz is doing this to raise money for Lifewater International, a nonprofit aiming to provide clean drinking water.

News

Return after 9-week strike going smoothly at Bath Iron Works

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Union spokesperson Tim Suitter said both sides “are committed to working toward progress together.”

Latest News

News

More Sun South & Blustery Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A cold front will pass the state this morning and the sunshine will return, mainly for Southern Maine. There will be more clouds with the chance for a shower still across the north. A gusty northwest breeze will take over this afternoon. Winds may gust 30-35 mph today. Highs will top out in the 60s for most of the state.

Coronavirus

23 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Maine CDC says

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The number of active cases overnight increased to 12 for a total of 470 cases.

News

Maine’s bear hunting season commences this year’s bait use

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maine’s bear hunt lasts almost three months, but the busiest part is the section of the season in which it’s legal to lure bears with bait.

News

Local woman battling ALS, raises funds to for ALS Association

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Tammy Michaels was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS last year.

News

More than a dozen departments respond to house fire in Hancock

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Officials say it began as a garage fire that spread to the home.

News

Maine dedicates new national cemetery in Jonesboro

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Cemetery dedication in Jonesboro Saturday