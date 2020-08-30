A 2nd USM student tests positive for COVID-19, UMaine system officials say

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) -A second University of Southern Maine student has tested positive for COVID-19, UMaine system officials announced Sunday.

The new case was identified through the university’s asymptomatic arrival screening. The student had been in quarantine pending test results as is the case with every student who participated in the arrival screening. Officials say they’re working with the student and collaborating with the Maine CDC on isolation protocols and contact tracing.

UMaine system officials say this new case brings the total number of cases across the system to 9.

That breaks down to the following:

5 UMaine, one individual released from isolation

1 UMF

2 USM, new positive identified in asymptomatic screening — see campus news below

1 Maine Law

On Thursday, UMaine Officials announced the first student who tested positive at USM since asymptomatic testing began.

USM President Glenn Cummings said Thursday the student who tested positive is from out of state.

Cummings said the student is now living in Maine but not at a USM residence hall. The student is not taking on-campus classes this fall.

