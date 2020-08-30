23 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, and no new deaths.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 132.

The 23 additional cases brings the overall total in Maine to 4,512.

The number of active cases overnight increased to 12 for a total of 470 cases.

4,047 cases are confirmed, which is up 15 from Saturday.

465 cases are probable.

3,910 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 11 from Saturday.

