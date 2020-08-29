Advertisement

West Bay Rotary Holds 2nd Annual Indoor Yard Sale

Event is a vital fundraising resource for the community
Attendees browse the numerous wares on display at the sale.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - One man’s trash was another’s treasure in Rockport.

It was for the Westbay Rotary Club’s 2nd Annual Indoor Yard Sale, which was organized by the club in conjunction with the Midcoast Recreation Center.

The groups worked closely in accordance with social distancing guidelines and implemented safety policies, such as mask requirements and only fifty people in the area at a time, to ensure the safety of attendees.

After so many event cancellations, organizers say this was a vital and much-needed fundraiser.

“This event is the only fundraiser we’ve had so far since the COVID outbreak,” explained Tim Dresser, an organizer with the West Bay Rotary Club. “Our ability to give back to the community has been reduced, so we’re doing everything we can to help out.”

The community chipped in by donating many of the items for sale.

“We’ve gotten all sorts of great items, everything from furniture to books to dishes and glasses to tools and some really neat stuff,” said Midcoast Recreation Center Director Craig Wilson.

If you’d like to donate, you can go to https://www.midcoastrec.org/ and https://www.westbayrotaryofmaine.org/

