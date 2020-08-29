Advertisement

US CDC recognizes 4 Maine overnight camps for having no coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized four overnight camps in Maine for their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized four overnight camps in Maine for their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized four overnight camps in Maine for their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The four camps, including Camp Winnebago in Fayette, had no cases of the virus over the summer.

Camp Winnebago owner Andy Lilienthal said they had 140 campers who spent seven weeks at the camp.

“Creating a bubble is easier at a residential camp than at other places, but I think the value is that if you have a plan, and there’s science behind it, I think it can work,” Lilienthal said.

The campers were eight to 15 years old and came from all over the country, including Hawaii. One camper came to Maine from London, England.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than $200,000 coming to some of the state’s dairy and grain Industries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Atlantic Corporation in Waterville is one of two companies receiving the funds.

News

Multiple crews respond to fire in Hancock

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened after 6 p.m.

News

Maine National Guard team wants you to capture the flag

Updated: 9 hours ago
Maine National Guard wants you to capture the flag.

News

Skowhegan family celebrates 50 years in business

Updated: 10 hours ago
Whittemore & Sons is still selling and servicing power equipment fifty years after opening in an old chicken coop.

Latest News

News

Secretary of state appeals judge’s ruling allowing ranked-choice voting people’s veto on ballot

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ranked choice voting allows people to rank candidates from first to last on the ballot.

News

The Ohio Street Bridge is nearing completion

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Over the next few weeks, crews will focus on restoring the original traffic pattern and finishing weather-sensitive night work.

News

UMaine still offers welcome back activities through the pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
UMaine campus activities

News

The Donut Boys set up shop at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The local business was founded by Rick Golding and his wife, Wanda.

News

New study raises concern for the nation’s museums

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Museums may be in trouble

News

Dry summer, pandemic won’t stop Dixmont orchard from opening soon

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
For 35 years family owned Maine-ly Apples has continued to expand their offerings. Priding themselves on opening when the apples are ready.