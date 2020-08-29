US CDC recognizes 4 Maine overnight camps for having no coronavirus cases

FAYETTE, Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized four overnight camps in Maine for their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The four camps, including Camp Winnebago in Fayette, had no cases of the virus over the summer.

Camp Winnebago owner Andy Lilienthal said they had 140 campers who spent seven weeks at the camp.

“Creating a bubble is easier at a residential camp than at other places, but I think the value is that if you have a plan, and there’s science behind it, I think it can work,” Lilienthal said.

The campers were eight to 15 years old and came from all over the country, including Hawaii. One camper came to Maine from London, England.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.