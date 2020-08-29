Advertisement

Serious crash in Monticello sends Caribou woman to the hospital

Caribou woman is recovering in the hospital after a serious crash in Monticello(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Monticello, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Caribou woman is recovering in the hospital after a serious crash in Monticello Friday morning.

Officials say a report came in of a vehicle driving erratically in Littleton on Route 1 traveling northbound. They say the car was drifting into the opposite lane as well as the breakdown lane.

State Police say 42-year-old Marie O’Brien crashed into someone’s property in Monticello. Causing significant damage to the property and vehicle. O’Brien suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

