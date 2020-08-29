Police investigating Greenville murder-suicide

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating a murder-suicide in Greenville that may have taken earlier this summer.

Police say 71-year-old Stephen Coffman and 73-year-old Linda Coffman were found dead inside their home on Beech Street Friday.

The Medical Examiner’s office determined that the couple died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Stephen shot his wife and then shot himself.

They believe the last time anyone had contact with the couple was in June.

If anyone has any information about the couple, or had any contact with them, you’re asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit by calling 207-973-3700 x9.

