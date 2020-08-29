Maine CDC reports 53 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 53 new coronavirus cases in the state Saturday.

No new deaths are being reported.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 132.

The 53 additional cases bring the total in Maine to 4,489.

The number of active cases overnight increased to 41 for a total of 458 cases.

4,032 cases are confirmed, which is up 51 from Friday.

457 cases are probable.

3.899 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 12 from Friday.

COVID-19 County-by-county stats for Saturday, August 29 (WABI)

