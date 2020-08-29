Advertisement

Maine CDC investigates outbreak among people affiliated with a Sanford church

Covid-19
Covid-19
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SANFORD, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among individuals affiliated with the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford.

According to the Maine CDC, there are at least five confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving people affiliated within the congregation.

An epidemiological investigation is underway, which includes looking into how these cases in Sanford could link to other outbreaks in York and Penobscot counties.

The Maine CDC says they are notifying close contacts of confirmed cases, saying anyone who attended services at Calvary Baptist Church from August 9-23 or attended the church’s Vacation Bible School from August 10-14 has potentially been exposed.

Ongoing exposures are possible so individuals affiliated with Calvary Baptist Church should monitor for signs and symptoms of disease. Those who believe they may have been exposed to the virus and/or have symptoms of COVID-19 should call their health care provider to determine whether or not they should be tested.

