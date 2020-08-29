Cloudy With Periods of Rain Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A dissipating high pressure system to our north will give way to rain today as an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. A cold front will provide energy to this system as well. They’ll work in concert with each other and give us a rainy afternoon and evening. Most of the morning is mainly dry with the exception of a few showers possible. The steady rain falls after noon today. It may come down heavy at times as well. Around 0.50-1.00″ of rain is likely to most, some higher number farther south. It will be on the chilly side with highs in the 50s north, to low 60s south. A cold front will eventually pass tonight. A few showers are possible associated with this front, especially north. Lows will drop back to the 50s.

High pressure eventually builds in tomorrow with variably cloudy skies. A shower or two is possible during the morning, however, that will be the exception and not the rule. It will be on the windy side behind the cold front as well, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs will generally run in the 60s statewide. It will be really dependent on how much sunshine an area sees during the afternoon, as some areas may not see much at all. My pick of the week looks to be Monday. Lots of sunshine expected with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A little more in the way of clouds likely on Tuesday, but it will remain on the dry side with an upper-level trough off to our west. Wednesday is a tricky one at this point. A warm front may pass through the region. Most of the computer models are showing rain Wednesday night into early Thursday. This may change depending on the timing of the front, we will keep an eye on this over the next few days.

Today: Cloudy skies during the morning with periods of rain developing. It may fall heavily at times later. Chilly, highs will only top out in the 50s to low 60s. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few showers, especially early. Lows will drop back to the 50s across the region. Winds W/NW at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: An early shower cannot be ruled out, otherwise variably cloudy skies. It will be on the windy side as well. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Monday: Lots of sunshine and pleasant. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, rain possible at night. Highs will run in the 70s.

