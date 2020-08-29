Campaign underway to preserve Quigg Island in Liberty

LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - Did you know there was an island tucked away on Stevens Pond in Liberty?

A campaign is now underway to preserve the 40-acre property.

Georges River Land Trust is trying to raise $25,000 to permanently preserve Quigg Island in Liberty.

The property sits directly from the public boat launch and a local swimming hole on Route 173.

Jim and Jenness Robbins of Robbins Lumber Company has owned the woodland since 1965.

The brothers have foregone the opportunity to develop the island and have offered sale of the property to Georges River Land Trust.

When asked about Quigg Island, landowner Jim Robbins discussed the future. “At this stage in my life, I’m not interested in development, I’m interested in leaving a legacy for the next generation.”

Folks from Georges River Land Trust hope that they can develop the land and preserve it for the next generation.

“In the time of COVID, I think people finding a place to breathe fresh air and exercise and reconnect with nature, I think is very nourishing to us emotionally, intellectually, and from a physical point of view, just to be in nature and to learn about what it has to offer. This island really has a lot to teach because of the diverse forest ecosystems that are there. It really is a magical place,”Annette Naegel, GRLT’s Director of Conservation told TV5.

Help Save Quigg! Make this 40-acre island into a public preserve. We're launching a final $25,000 campaign to finish the... Posted by Georges River Land Trust on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

GRLT invites all community members who love the Georges River watershed to contribute to this project and secure public access forever.

More than $5,000 has been raised so far.

The deadline to close on the project is October 30.

To donate, or for more information about the project, please call 207-594-5166 or visit GRLT.

