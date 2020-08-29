Advertisement

A Shower or Storm Possible Tonight, More Sun South & Windy Tomorrow

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will eventually pass the state tonight. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible associated with this front, especially north.  Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies expected. Lows will drop back to the 50s.

High pressure eventually builds in tomorrow with variably cloudy skies. A shower or two is possible during the morning, however, that will be the exception and not the rule. It will be on the windy side behind the cold front as well, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs will generally run in the 60s statewide. It will be really dependent on how much sunshine an area sees during the afternoon, as some areas may not see much at all. My pick of the week looks to be Monday. Lots of sunshine expected with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A little more in the way of clouds likely on Tuesday, but it will remain on the dry side with an upper-level trough off to our west. Wednesday is a tricky one at this point. A warm front may pass through the region. Most of the computer models are showing rain Wednesday night into early Thursday. This may change depending on the timing of the front, we will keep an eye on this over the next few days.

Tonight: A few showers, especially early. Lows will drop back to the 50s across the region. Winds W/NW at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: An early shower cannot be ruled out, otherwise variably cloudy skies. It will be on the windy side as well. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Monday: Lots of sunshine and pleasant. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, rain possible at night. Highs will run in the 70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cloudy With Periods of Rain Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Most of the morning is mainly dry with the exception of a few showers possible. The steady rain falls after noon today. It may come down heavy at times as well. Around 0.50-1.00” of rain is likely to most, some higher number farther south. It will be on the chilly side with highs in the 50s north, to low 60s south. A cold front will eventually pass tonight. A few showers are possible associated with this front, especially north. Lows will drop back to the 50s.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
The weak ridge of high pressure that brought the bright, breezy and pleasant conditions to Maine today will slide off to our east tonight. As the high departs to our east clouds will begin to push back into our region later tonight as a storm currently moving into the Western Great Lakes Region heads east towards New England. Low temps tonight will not be as cool as last night, with most locations ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s. The weekend will likely start out wet as the storm currently moving east across the Great Lakes works east into New England tomorrow.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Forecast

A Fantastic Friday Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. Clear skies to start tonight will give way to increasing clouds as the night progresses while our next weathermaker approaches.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Today

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A beautiful Friday shaping up as weak high pressure noses into the region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

Forecast

Bright & Milder Today

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:25 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Friday will be a bright and pleasant day as high pressure slides across the Northeast, with temps running a little closer to normal as highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Forecast

Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Bright & Milder Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Bright & Milder Friday

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny, Still Breezy This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A disturbance passing to our south and west will be close enough to graze us with some cloudiness this afternoon especially over southern and western parts of the state. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky today, brightest over northern and eastern areas.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A disturbance passing to our south and west today will be close enough to graze us with some cloudiness especially over southern and western parts of the state. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky today, brightest over northern and eastern areas. Temperatures will be a bit better than yesterday but still a bit below average with highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:33 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A strong storm near Labrador combined with high pressure over central Canada to bring a gusty northwest breeze to Maine today. The northwest breeze ushered an unseasonably cool and dry air-mass into our region today. The combination of a clear sky and the cool and dry air will lead to a chilly night across the Pine Tree State, with most areas falling into the 40s by dawn and some interior valleys briefly dipping into the mid and upper 30s.