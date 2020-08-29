Advertisement

1/4 Americans missed rent or mortgage payment in July, survey says

The order does not relieve people of their obligation to pay their mortgage or rent. (MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey conducted last month, around a quarter of American adults have either missed a rent or mortgage payment, or expect to miss one soon.

Staff at Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union say many of their members were already struggling before the pandemic.

They say they’ve been fielding lots of questions about how to defer or reduce payments.

As a member-owned collective, they say their first mission is to provide financial guidance.

“However, we can work with them. Some of them we’ve rewritten their loans. We’re still trying to help our members as best we can in a really uncertain time because you really don’t know from one day to the next what’s going to happen,” said Bev Knapp of Franklin-Somerset FCU.

They added that they pride themselves on personal, friendly service, something the pandemic has made more difficult with masks and social distancing.

