Youth activists working to fight climate change

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group of youth climate change activists is working on a proposal for Maine’s Climate Action Plan.

Just ME for Just US and Maine Youth for Climate Change Justice met today to discuss their work with indigenous groups.

They want to include as many voices as possible in the Climate Council process.

This includes drawing attention to resolutions for all people in Maine.

They want to prioritize youth, black, indigenous and people of color - as well as other marginalized communities.

”We’re all still on the younger side of things which gives us a voice the no one else has which is the voice of future generations. We have the voice of those who will actually bear the cost of climate change,” said Leader of Maine Youth for Economic Reform Cameron Nelson. “That alone makes it crucial in our mission to shape our future that we get involved not just to fight against things but to push for progressive climate justice reform in this country through youth involvement.”

Youth activists are pushing for a carbon neutral future.

They’re encouraging other young people to reach out to the Maine Climate Council to provide feedback and get involved.

