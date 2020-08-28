UPDATE: Brooks man arrives home safe after he was reported missing
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BROOKS, Maine (WABI) -
Police say that a man from Brooks has returned home.
An alert was sent out Thursday when his family became concerned after he did not return as planned from a work trip to Rhode Island.
They say that 73-year-old Gary Elwell Senior got separated from a group he was traveling with.
According to authorities, Elwell made it back to Maine at some point on Thursday and is safe.
