UMaine still offers welcome back activities through the pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This school year may look different at the University of Maine but they’re is still an effort to welcome new students.

The “Amainezing” race is a scavenger hunt to help new students get used to the campus layout.

It’s part of a new initiative to create new campus activities that keep students safe while still able to enjoy college.

”We’re doing so many more diverse programs, so many more inclusive programs. Just getting students involved whether they’re on campus, in Maine, or Alaska or anywhere in between,” said Ben Evans, Coordinator of Campus Activities.

“We had a student who did the race on a bike the other day and he came back the next day looking to do it again because he had a lot of fun getting to interact with all the different Team Maine members,” said Mackenzie Bumpus, with UMaine’s Campus Activities.

You can learn about more activities at the campus activities tab on UMaine’s website.

