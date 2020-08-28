Advertisement

The Ohio Street Bridge is nearing completion

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Ohio Street bridge replacement project in Bangor is about a month away from being finished.

The bridge crosses I-95.

Over the next few weeks, crews will focus on restoring the original traffic pattern and finishing weather-sensitive night work.

The new bridge includes non-corrosive materials as well as an additional 18 inches of clearance for vehicles.

There’s also a new turning lane on Ohio Street for vehicles turning onto the ramp to head south on I-95.

The Maine DOT plans to open the bridge to traffic in early October.

