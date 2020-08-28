BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Blue Hill Fair may not be taking place this year, but that’s not stopping folks from enjoying some fair food this summer.

The Donut Boys set up shop at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds today.

The local business was founded by Rick Golding and his wife, Wanda.

Not only do they serve a variety of jumbo donuts...

But, they also make them right in front of you.

”Well, my grandfather was up at 5:30 this morning. We opened around 8, 8:30 and before we even opened the door right, we had a line all the way to the road over there,” said Zachary Burpee.

“Well, every year we come to the fair, ever since we spotted these big donuts, the jumbo donuts. We love them, they are fantastic. Anybody that’s never had them, I strongly recommend trying them, they are the best,” says Jesse Loveland, a customer at The Donut Boys.

They’ll be serving up donuts at the fairgrounds tomorrow, as well.

You can find them there from 8 am to 8 pm.

