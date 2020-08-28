Advertisement

The Donut Boys set up shop at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds today

The Blue Hill Fair may not be taking place this year, but that's not stopping folks from enjoying some fair food this summer.
The Blue Hill Fair may not be taking place this year, but that's not stopping folks from enjoying some fair food this summer.(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Blue Hill Fair may not be taking place this year, but that’s not stopping folks from enjoying some fair food this summer.

The Donut Boys set up shop at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds today.

The local business was founded by Rick Golding and his wife, Wanda.

Not only do they serve a variety of jumbo donuts...

But, they also make them right in front of you.

”Well, my grandfather was up at 5:30 this morning. We opened around 8, 8:30 and before we even opened the door right, we had a line all the way to the road over there,” said Zachary Burpee.

“Well, every year we come to the fair, ever since we spotted these big donuts, the jumbo donuts. We love them, they are fantastic. Anybody that’s never had them, I strongly recommend trying them, they are the best,” says Jesse Loveland, a customer at The Donut Boys.

They’ll be serving up donuts at the fairgrounds tomorrow, as well.

You can find them there from 8 am to 8 pm.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Secretary of state appeals judge’s ruling allowing ranked-choice voting people’s veto on ballot

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ranked choice voting allows people to rank candidates from first to last on the ballot.

News

The Ohio Street Bridge is nearing completion

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Over the next few weeks, crews will focus on restoring the original traffic pattern and finishing weather-sensitive night work.

News

UMaine still offers welcome back activities through the pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
UMaine campus activities

News

New study raises concern for the nation’s museums

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Museums may be in trouble

Latest News

News

Dry summer, pandemic won’t stop Dixmont orchard from opening soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
For 35 years family owned Maine-ly Apples has continued to expand their offerings. Priding themselves on opening when the apples are ready.

News

Maine-ly Apples opening soon

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dry summer and pandemic won't stop season

News

Maine credit union fundraiser raises an additional $48,000 to help Mainers in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Campaign is donating $48,688 to support the Food Bank’s COVID-19 response.

Coronavirus

54 cases of COVID-19 reported at York County Jail, sheriff says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
About 35 more test results are expected back on Friday and another 50 test results will be returned over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Report details wedding reception at Big Moose Inn, facility license reinstated

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The total number of guests was over the allowable maximum of 80 for that space.

News

Police investigating theft of Black Lives Matter signs, others targeted in Hallowell

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Anyone with information is asked to call Hallowell Police