State Health Inspection report details investigation into wedding reception held at Big Moose Inn, facility license reinstated

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI)

After 24 out of the 65 guests that attended a wedding reception at The Big Moose Inn contracted the coronavirus, officials took away their license but have now reinstated it.

Health inspectors who visited that property ten days after the wedding was held found that all guests were screened as they arrived by having their temperatures taken, all of which showed in normal range.

Staff at the inn wore masks during the reception, according to inspectors. Many of the guests did not, nor did staff ask them to do so, though signage about the face covering requirement were posted at the entrances.

Inspectors say that reception guests did not practice social distancing throughout the entire event.

The total number of guests was over the allowable maximum of 80 for that space.

They also determined that while some tables were spaced properly, others were not.

The inspection report also indicates that contact tracing was not conducted since the bride’s guest list was used for that purpose.

Officials also say that out-of-state guests did provide certificates of compliance and negative test results.

