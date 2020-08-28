Advertisement

State Health Inspection report details investigation into wedding reception held at Big Moose Inn, facility license reinstated

Inn cited by state
Inn cited by state(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

After 24 out of the 65 guests that attended a wedding reception at The Big Moose Inn contracted the coronavirus, officials took away their license but have now reinstated it.

Health inspectors who visited that property ten days after the wedding was held found that all guests were screened as they arrived by having their temperatures taken, all of which showed in normal range.

Staff at the inn wore masks during the reception, according to inspectors. Many of the guests did not, nor did staff ask them to do so, though signage about the face covering requirement were posted at the entrances.

Inspectors say that reception guests did not practice social distancing throughout the entire event.

The total number of guests was over the allowable maximum of 80 for that space.

They also determined that while some tables were spaced properly, others were not.

The inspection report also indicates that contact tracing was not conducted since the bride’s guest list was used for that purpose.

Officials also say that out-of-state guests did provide certificates of compliance and negative test results.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Education officials say all counties remain in “green” status for return to school, Penobscot and York counties to be reassessed next week

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Penobscot and York counties to be reassessed next week

News

Maine CDC is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases, no new cases in 11 counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine CDC is reporting 22 new cases Friday.

National Politics

Republicans make their case during the final night of RNC

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Republicans make their case during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Hurricane Laura derails a train in Grand Lake, La.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura derails a train from a mile-long track in Grand Lake, La.

Latest News

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Footage shows damage and flooding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Hurricane Laura.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

National Politics

US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Maine inn at center of wedding COVID-19 outbreak has business license suspended by state

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Maine inn at the center of an outbreak of COVID-19 has had its business license suspended, state officials said Thursday.

Coronavirus

New IDEXX mobile lab now operating in Augusta to increase testing capacity

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A new mobile lab, located near the Maine CDC lab in Augusta, will allow for enhanced testing efforts.