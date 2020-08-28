Advertisement

Spectrum provides grant to help with digital education for Maine seniors

The company awarded $50,000 in a grant to the National Digital Equity Center.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Spectrum is making a commitment to provide digital education to older adults in rural Maine.

The company awarded 50,000 dollars in a grant to the National Digital Equity Center.

The money will be used to expand digital literacy services to disadvantaged seniors in rural areas of Maine.

Senator Angus King says the COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted the urgent need to bring broadband internet to these areas.

”If it weren’t for the interconnection of our society, the economic devastation from the pandemic would be infinitely worse than it is today,” King said. “So it’s being sure that people in rural areas and particularly seniors have not only connectivity but the ability to use the technology in order to better their lives.”

The grant helps provide services that teach older adults how to use things like telehealth, social media, and email.

Senator King says he hopes this is a step in the right direction towards access to rural broadband.

