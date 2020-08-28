Advertisement

Skowhegan family celebrates 50 years in business

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -

In 1969 Rod Whittemore was forced to leave his job as an insurance salesman while his company was on a long strike. With three kids to support, he promised his wife he’d never be without a job again.

“I knew the only way I could keep that promise was to go into business for myself.”

Rod decided to sell and service power equipment, and opened up Whittemore & Sons in 1970.

“12 by 20 old chicken coop that I cleaned out with some help of course. That’s where the business started.”

Chad Whittemore will officially succeed his father Rod as the owner early next year.

“Been doing this since I was 15 years old approximately. We’re working with our third generation as well. My daughter and sons are in the business.”

Chelsey Whittemore says she’s always taken pride in the family business, she works as advertising manager.

“Keeping up with the times and all the forms of social media there are... and all the other platforms.”

Fifty years since that old chicken coop, Whittemore & Sons is still selling and servicing power equipment, tractors, and more. Rod says it gives him a measure of pride.

“Seeing what we started is continuing on and is growing.”

In the mid-80s the building burned down and had to be rebuilt from the ground up. After so many years of hard work and problem-solving, the pandemic is just another obstacle to be overcome as a family.

“We have had our struggles with it as most businesses have.” said Rod.

“It’s been a challenging year for sure.” added Chad.

Some products are on back-order, with little indication of when they’ll become available again.

“For the most part customers have been super patient and understanding.” said Chelsey.

“I just want to thank my family, my wife, my son and daughter in law for the great job that they’re doing.” said Rod. “And all our employees and the thousands and thousands of great customers we have that keep Whittemore & Sons going.”

