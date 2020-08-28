Secretary of state appeals judge’s ruling allowing ranked-choice voting people’s veto on ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -The Maine Secretary of State’s Office has appealed a judge’s ruling that allows a people’s veto of a ranked-choice voting law to appear on the November ballot.

Earlier this week, a superior court judge ruled the secretary of state’s office improperly invalidated about 1,000 signatures gathered to get the issue on the ballot.

“Our office has appealed the Superior Court’s decision to the Law Court, with a focus on the legal issue of circulators being registered voters at the time they circulate petitions,” Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said in a statement.

Dunlap said an additional appeal has been filed by intervening parties.

The people’s veto calls for repealing a law that allows ranked-choice voting for presidential elections.

Dunlap said with the appeals pending, election staff are working on ballot layouts to comply with the superior court ruling so they can be printed and distributed in time for the election.

Dunlap said if the Maine Supreme Court rules in his office’s favor, new ballot layouts will be created if time permits.

