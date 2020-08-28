Advertisement

Police investigating theft of Black Lives Matter signs, others targeted in Hallowell

Police say three political signs for Democrats were also stolen or damaged
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - In addition to the theft of more Black Lives Matter signs, political signs for Democratic candidates are also being targeted in Hallowell.

Earlier this week, we told you about the theft of eight to ten Black Lives Matter signs near Page and Pleasant Streets. The Kennebec Journal now reports that number has grown to 15.

Hallowell Police Chief Scott MacMaster tells the paper that three political signs had been stolen or damaged as well.

MacMaster said the first thefts happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. A silhouette of a person was captured by a security system in that incident, but there wasn’t enough detail to see who it was.

Officials are still asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

