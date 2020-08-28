Millinocket councilors briefly talk about outbreak situation in Katahdin Region

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Millinocket Councilors briefly touched upon the outbreak situation in the Katahdin Region during a council meeting Thursday afternoon.

The Millinocket Town Manager says the school board decided that Millinocket schools will begin on September 14th - a delay of two weeks.

They’ll go forward with a hybrid learning model.

If anything changes, the town manager says they can go completely online.

Councilors expressed their thoughts on delaying classes due to the spread of COVID-19.

”I hope they do take caution as things move forward as we are still in an outbreak. I hope they are very conscientious of that as we move forward throughout this,” Cody McEwen, Council chair, said.

“Regarding the schools opening, at a later date, I think that’s a wise decision and I appalled the hybrid model. Hopefully, we can stick with it and not end up totally remote,” Councilor Louis Pelletier, said.

