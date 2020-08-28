Milbridge to hold sidewalk chalk art competition on Sunday

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) -

Sunday, sidewalks in Milbridge will transform into works of art.

Gateway Milbridge is inviting young people to decorate downtown with colored chalk.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, but changed to Sunday because of the rain.

It starts at 9:30 and runs until 11:30 Sunday morning.

Chalk will be provided.

Groups will be assigned 15 feet of sidewalk, with social distance rules in place.

Prizes will be awarded for best drawings.

It’s free to register. You can do so at milbridgetheater.org.

