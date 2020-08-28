Man hired to clean windows formally charged for alleged theft of PPE from Bangor City Hall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A grand jury has indicted a man accused of stealing N-95 respirator masks from Bangor City Hall while working as a cleaner there.

31-year old Jonathan McCue was arrested in April.

Authorities say McCue was not a city employee, but worked for a company contracted to clean the building’s windows.

He reportedly stole the coronavirus protection devices while on the job and police say he had plans to sell the items.

McCue is charged with two counts of theft.

