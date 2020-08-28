Maine People’s Alliance holds virtual meeting on clean energy study

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new report from the University of Massachusetts Amherst is promoting clean energy in Maine.

Thursday, the Maine People’s Alliance held a news conference on the study.

It’s called A Program for Economic Recovery and Clean Energy Transition in Maine.

It was commissioned by the Working Families Party.

Thursday, Lead Author Professor Robert Pollin gave a summary of the study.

He says their analysis shows the state will benefit greatly with a transition to clean energy jobs.

Pollin says investment in infrastructure and clean energy can pull Maine out of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Robert Pollin, Professor, University of Massachusetts-Amherst, said, ”What we are focused on are two things, given the short term recovery of depression level contraction of the state’s economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also putting the state on a long term recovery path with a foundation of clean energy.”

It does come with a price tag of several billion dollars over the next few years.

The suggestion is public and private funding as well as federal dollars.

Pollin claims the study outlines how the state can reduce CO2 emissions by 45% by 20-30 and achieve net-zero emissions by 20-50 done primarily with wind and solar power.

