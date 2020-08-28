Advertisement

Maine People’s Alliance holds virtual meeting on clean energy study

The Maine People's Alliance held a news conference on the climate study.
The Maine People's Alliance held a news conference on the climate study.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new report from the University of Massachusetts Amherst is promoting clean energy in Maine.

Thursday, the Maine People’s Alliance held a news conference on the study.

It’s called A Program for Economic Recovery and Clean Energy Transition in Maine.

It was commissioned by the Working Families Party.

Thursday, Lead Author Professor Robert Pollin gave a summary of the study.

He says their analysis shows the state will benefit greatly with a transition to clean energy jobs.

Pollin says investment in infrastructure and clean energy can pull Maine out of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Robert Pollin, Professor, University of Massachusetts-Amherst, said, ”What we are focused on are two things, given the short term recovery of depression level contraction of the state’s economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also putting the state on a long term recovery path with a foundation of clean energy.”

It does come with a price tag of several billion dollars over the next few years.

The suggestion is public and private funding as well as federal dollars.

Pollin claims the study outlines how the state can reduce CO2 emissions by 45% by 20-30 and achieve net-zero emissions by 20-50 done primarily with wind and solar power.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta teachers receive special lunches donated by local restaurants

Updated: 2 hours ago
Teachers in Augusta were served up a free lunch this week as a show of appreciation.

News

RSU 67 students in need of new reusable water bottles due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Lincoln Lakes PTA is doing a water bottle drive for the students who don't come to school with one.

News

Back to Learning: How to teach your kids to stay safe while learning online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
As students head back to class - whether in-person, online, or a mix of the two - be prepared for kids to spend more time in front of computer screens.

News

Unanimous support for all fall sports return to play from MPA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The MPA’s Interscholastic Sports Committee accepted the recommendations of its Sports Medicine Committee.

Latest News

News

A public meeting to be held about the possible removal of the Gomez monument

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A Bangor city committee is holding a series of public meetings next month to talk about the possible removal of a monument on the Bangor Waterfront.

News

A big donation supports Penquis school supplies drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The Lynch Family of Companies donated more than 27-hundred dollars today to Penquis, collected during an employee auction.

News

Staff at Libby School in Milford using lanyards to show students faces

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The hope is to make a lanyard for every one of the more than 300 students.

News

UMaine Poli Sci professor says Thursday RNC brings most anticipated moment of both conventions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
"I think it’s going to be fascinating to watch.”

Back To School

Bangor schools in need of substitutes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
In a pandemic or not, substitutes for teachers or many other positions are a large need for school systems.

News

Local hiking hostel says Coronavirus has held down some hikers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
AT Hikers see decline amid pandemic