Maine National Guard team wants you to capture the flag

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Members of the National Guard in Bangor want you to capture the flag.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Team Katahdin is taking to streets in the greater Bangor area.

They’ll be running with an American flag.

If you see them just snap a picture and capture them with the flag then either post or message them on their Facebook page and you’ll get a prize.

They say it’s all about bringing people together.

”We started running with the American flag to kind of help motivate the community and get some esprit de corps out into the community, and just show them that the National Guard is here and we’re to stay, we’re here to help,” said Maine National Guard Sgt. Christopher Caswell.

