Maine credit union fundraiser raises an additional $48,000 to help Mainers in need

(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The demand for food assistance has been high since the pandemic began, as many food donations have declined.

Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger continues to help by supporting Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The campaign is donating $48,688 for the Food Bank’s COVID-19 response.

Money was raised in June as part of the Campaign for Ending Hunger $100,000 challenge.

The month-long initiative collected $230,000.

As part of the Challenge, 75% of the money raised online by Maine credit unions is going back to food pantries and meal sites across the state.

Donations are always accepted.

“We raise money all year long because hunger doesn’t take a vacation. It’s only gotten worse since the start of the pandemic which means our efforts have to continue,” said Jen Burke, Public Affairs & Communications Manager for Maine Credit Union League.

“During the height of the pandemic, 80% of our partners were seeing an increase in need and at least 90 percent of our network remained open throughout the spring and summer,” said Kristen Miale, President of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “We are inspired by actions Maine credit unions and their members took to ensure community needs were met across the state.”

Since 1990, the Campaign has raised over $9.6 million.

Donations can be made online or by visiting your local credit union branch.

