Maine CDC is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases, no new cases in 11 counties

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 22 new coronavirus cases Friday. 11 counties are reporting no new cases.

The active cases are down by 18 for a total of 417 in the state right now.

40 more people have recovered since yesterday for a total of 3,887.

There are no new deaths being reported Friday.

York County is reporting the most cases with ten more being reported Friday.

Their active case count however is down by four since yesterday to 104.

Cumberland has the next highest with six new cases and 168 active.

Penobscot and Androscoggin Counties have two new cases a piece.

There is one more for Kennebec County Friday.

