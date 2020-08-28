Advertisement

Maine CDC is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases, no new cases in 11 counties

The active cases are down by 18 for a total of 417 in the state right now.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 22 new coronavirus cases Friday. 11 counties are reporting no new cases.

40 more people have recovered since yesterday for a total of 3,887.

There are no new deaths being reported Friday.

York County is reporting the most cases with ten more being reported Friday.

The Maine CDC is reporting 11 counties with no new cases.
Their active case count however is down by four since yesterday to 104.

Cumberland has the next highest with six new cases and 168 active.

Penobscot and Androscoggin Counties have two new cases a piece.

There is one more for Kennebec County Friday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

