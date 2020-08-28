Log truck rolls over in New Limerick, driver avoids serious injury

NEW LIMERICK, Maine (WABI) - A Mapleton man escaped with only minor injuries after his log truck rolled over in New Limerick, according to Maine State Police.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 27th.

Dustin Belanger, 25, was headed west on the County Road when his log truck experienced an issue with its axle. Officials say that caused the truck to go into a ditch, roll over and lose its load of logs.

Belanger did not require hospitalization.

