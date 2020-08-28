Indoor Yard Sale Saturday in Rockport

Rockport, Maine (WABI) -The West Bay Rotary in Camden cancelled several fundraisers this year due to the pandemic.

They’re hoping this Saturday’s event makes up for it.

The group is hosting its second annual giant indoor yard sale.

West Bay Rotary says they have so many items this year, the yard sale is being held on the hockey rink of the Mid-Coast Recreation Center on Route 90 in Rockport.

Money raised benefits charities and non profits in the area.

The yard sale starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and runs until Noon.

Face masks are required.

