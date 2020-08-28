Advertisement

Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak ridge of high pressure that brought the bright, breezy and pleasant conditions to Maine today will slide off to our east tonight. As the high departs to our east clouds will begin to push back into our region later tonight as a storm currently moving into the Western Great Lakes Region heads east towards New England. Low temps tonight will not be as cool as last night, with most locations ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s.

The weekend will likely start out wet as the storm currently moving east across the Great Lakes works east into New England tomorrow. The storm will bring a much-needed steady rain to our area tomorrow, with the possibility that some of the leftover tropical moisture from the remains of what once was powerful Hurricane Laura gets pulled north into New England to enhance the rainfall across our region. The current thinking is that most of Maine will pick up between .50″ and 1.50″ of much needed rain from the storm. As the storm slides off to our northeast the conditions across Maine will slowly improve Saturday night. The combination of clouds, rain and an onshore breeze will likely hold the high temps tomorrow in the 60s throughout the Pine Tree State.

Sunday will be a variably cloudy, breezy and cool day across Maine as an upper level disturbance slides east across Quebec. The disturbance will likely bring some scattered showers to mainly northern parts of the state Sunday, with areas south of Greenville and Millinocket remaining mostly dry under a variably cloudy sky.

High pressure builds back into the Northeast for the beginning of the workweek. The high will bring Maine a mostly sunny Monday, with high temps running just a bit below normal. The high will likely bring more pleasant weather to Maine on Tuesday, with an approaching frontal system likely pushing showers back into the Pine Tree State later Wednesday or Thursday.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, with a light breeze and low temps ranging from the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool, periods of rain, with an east to southeast breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, possible lingering showers, mainly north, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 17 mph and high temps in the 60s to very low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun, with possible showers developing and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

Forecast

A Fantastic Friday Afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. Clear skies to start tonight will give way to increasing clouds as the night progresses while our next weathermaker approaches.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A beautiful Friday shaping up as weak high pressure noses into the region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

Forecast

Bright & Milder Today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Friday will be a bright and pleasant day as high pressure slides across the Northeast, with temps running a little closer to normal as highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Bright & Milder Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Bright & Milder Friday

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny, Still Breezy This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A disturbance passing to our south and west will be close enough to graze us with some cloudiness this afternoon especially over southern and western parts of the state. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky today, brightest over northern and eastern areas.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A disturbance passing to our south and west today will be close enough to graze us with some cloudiness especially over southern and western parts of the state. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky today, brightest over northern and eastern areas. Temperatures will be a bit better than yesterday but still a bit below average with highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:33 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A strong storm near Labrador combined with high pressure over central Canada to bring a gusty northwest breeze to Maine today. The northwest breeze ushered an unseasonably cool and dry air-mass into our region today. The combination of a clear sky and the cool and dry air will lead to a chilly night across the Pine Tree State, with most areas falling into the 40s by dawn and some interior valleys briefly dipping into the mid and upper 30s.

Forecast

Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Partly Sunny & Pleasant Thursday

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Partly Sunny & Pleasant Thursday

Forecast

Breezy, Cooler & Less Humid This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure building in to our west and strong low pressure located to our northeast will provide us with a gusty northwest wind thru the evening hours. The northwest wind could gust as high as 40-45 MPH, strongest across the north. The gusty northwest wind will also continue to usher a cooler and less humid airmass into the state resulting in a fallish feel to the day.