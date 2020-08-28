Increasing Clouds Late Tonight, Rain Develops Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak ridge of high pressure that brought the bright, breezy and pleasant conditions to Maine today will slide off to our east tonight. As the high departs to our east clouds will begin to push back into our region later tonight as a storm currently moving into the Western Great Lakes Region heads east towards New England. Low temps tonight will not be as cool as last night, with most locations ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s.

The weekend will likely start out wet as the storm currently moving east across the Great Lakes works east into New England tomorrow. The storm will bring a much-needed steady rain to our area tomorrow, with the possibility that some of the leftover tropical moisture from the remains of what once was powerful Hurricane Laura gets pulled north into New England to enhance the rainfall across our region. The current thinking is that most of Maine will pick up between .50″ and 1.50″ of much needed rain from the storm. As the storm slides off to our northeast the conditions across Maine will slowly improve Saturday night. The combination of clouds, rain and an onshore breeze will likely hold the high temps tomorrow in the 60s throughout the Pine Tree State.

Sunday will be a variably cloudy, breezy and cool day across Maine as an upper level disturbance slides east across Quebec. The disturbance will likely bring some scattered showers to mainly northern parts of the state Sunday, with areas south of Greenville and Millinocket remaining mostly dry under a variably cloudy sky.

High pressure builds back into the Northeast for the beginning of the workweek. The high will bring Maine a mostly sunny Monday, with high temps running just a bit below normal. The high will likely bring more pleasant weather to Maine on Tuesday, with an approaching frontal system likely pushing showers back into the Pine Tree State later Wednesday or Thursday.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, with a light breeze and low temps ranging from the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool, periods of rain, with an east to southeast breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, possible lingering showers, mainly north, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 17 mph and high temps in the 60s to very low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun, with possible showers developing and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

