Healthy Acadia raises more than $50K to purchase produce delivery truck

Ellsworth, Maine (WABI) - More local produce is coming to food pantries in Hancock and Washington county.

Healthy Acadia announcing it raised enough money to purchase a food transport vehicle, just in time for the harvest season.

The Downeast Gleaning Initiative collects excess produce from area farms and delivers it to food pantries across the region.

In July, Healthy Acadia asked for help to purchase a food delivery truck.

Thanks to community, business, and foundation contributions, the non profit says it exceeded its campaign goal, raising $50,157.

According to Healthy Acadia, the truck will allow them to deliver up to 10,000 additional pounds of fresh produce to food pantries.

