Head of Maine CDC offers advice to students heading back to school

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -As students head back to school, however that may look, they may feel a little anxious.

The Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says that’s okay.

He says he understands going back to school is different than ever before.

We’ve seen your everyday class schedule change from in-person learning to remote or a mix between the two to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Shah has this advice for students.

”They’ve got within their power to take steps themselves to keep school happening in the classroom, so they can continue to see their friends. That includes things like wearing a face covering while they are in school. Keep [a] distance away from their classmates as much as possible and doing all the things that you’ve heard folks drone on about for the past 6 months. Putting them into action in school because that will be the best way to keep COVID-19 down within the school and keep everyone back in the classroom.”

Shah reminds us we are all in this together.

