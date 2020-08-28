Advertisement

Farmington drive-in cinema set to host outdoor holiday craft fair

Narrow Gauge Cinema will follow CDC guideline for the event
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Narrow Gauge Cinema in Farmington wants to help folks get a jump-start on holiday shopping. The drive-in is hosting a craft fair in its parking lot on Saturday, September 5th.

The idea came about after cinema staff realized the future of indoor fairs was uncertain due to COVID-19.

The craft fair will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It’s a rain or shine event.

Booths will be socially distanced and sellers are required to wear masks. They’ll be limiting the number of customers at the fair at a time to comply with CDC guidelines.

There’s only a handful of spots left for vendors to sign up. Visit Narrow Gauge Cinema’s Facebook page or website for more information.

