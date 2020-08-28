Advertisement

Fall sports athletes, training in voluntary workouts, share return to play thoughts

High school fall sports athletes gain hope from MPA Meeting.
High school fall sports athletes gain hope from MPA Meeting.
By Eric Gullickson and Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - All this discussion is all about high school kids. Our Bryan Sidelinger went to a bunch of area high schools today and spoke to kids working out while the MPA meeting went on. Regardless of decision they continued to prepare for fall sports. We asked them what it means to be able to play...

