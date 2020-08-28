Advertisement

Education officials say all counties remain in “green” status for return to school, Penobscot and York counties to be reassessed next week

With days to go before most schools return to some type of classroom instruction, all counties remain coded as "Green" by the state's Department of Education.
With days to go before most schools return to some type of classroom instruction, all counties remain coded as "Green" by the state's Department of Education.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

With days to go before most schools return to some type of classroom instruction, all counties remain coded as “Green” by the state’s Department of Education.

The color assignments are updated every two weeks, but according to today’s update both York and Penobscot counties will be reassessed again next week due to recent outbreaks.

The color-coded system was established to guide schools as they reopen.

A green designation allows for in-classroom instruction as long as schools follow safety protocols required by the state.

Red calls for all remote learning and yellow suggests a hybrid model.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Augusta teachers receive special lunches donated by local restaurants

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Teachers say they’re especially grateful knowing how hard the pandemic has been on restaurants.

News

Back to Learning: How to teach your kids to stay safe while learning online

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
As students head back to class - whether in-person, online, or a mix of the two - be prepared for kids to spend more time in front of computer screens.

News

Unanimous support for all fall sports return to play from MPA

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
The MPA’s Interscholastic Sports Committee accepted the recommendations of its Sports Medicine Committee.

Education

KVCC unveils new welding lab at Fairfield campus

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
It was constructed with the highest quality levels of air ventilation, safety, and noise reduction.

Latest News

News

Bangor schools in need of substitutes

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
In a pandemic or not, substitutes for teachers or many other positions are a large need for school systems.

News

Dirigo Reads expands to 20 schools

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Dirigo Reads program expands to include 20 more schools.

News

Old Town teacher creates outdoor classroom

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Old Town teacher builds outdoor classroom.

Back To School

Returning to school during a pandemic; a look inside RSU 63

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The first day of RSU’s hybrid learning model will begin with half of the students returning for in-classroom instruction.

Back To School

Returning to school during a pandemic; a look inside RSU 63

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
TV 5 got a peek inside at the changes being made to assure a healthy school year for students and staff.

News

Businesses in downtown Waterville excited about return of Colby students

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Colby College has a $10 million health plan to protect the Colby community and surrounding area.