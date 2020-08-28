Education officials say all counties remain in “green” status for return to school, Penobscot and York counties to be reassessed next week

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

With days to go before most schools return to some type of classroom instruction, all counties remain coded as “Green” by the state’s Department of Education.

The color assignments are updated every two weeks, but according to today’s update both York and Penobscot counties will be reassessed again next week due to recent outbreaks.

The color-coded system was established to guide schools as they reopen.

A green designation allows for in-classroom instruction as long as schools follow safety protocols required by the state.

Red calls for all remote learning and yellow suggests a hybrid model.

