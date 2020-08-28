Advertisement

Dry summer, pandemic won’t stop Dixmont orchard from opening soon

For 35 years family owned Maine-ly Apples has continued to expand their offerings. Priding themselves on opening when the apples are ready.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXMONT, Maine (WABI) - Experts say there is no such thing as a bad season when it comes to growing apples.

You just have to adapt to what mother nature brings.

TV5 stopped by Maine-ly Apples in Dixmont on Friday.

“This summer has been a little bit dry, but recently I’ve been having some nice cooler weather, cooler nights warmer days,” said co-owner Emily Holmes.

Rain in Saturday’s forecast will help.

“It’s a soaking rain in the trees you’ll see them liven back up in a couple days,” explained Holmes. “You’ll see the Apple store to plump up in a couple of days so this kind of rain is really helpful for us.”

For 35 years the family owned orchard has continued to expand their offerings. Priding themselves on opening when the apples are ready.

“You take these apples right here right now which you can see or not ripe,” said co-owner and Emily’s father John Olsen as he picked an apple from a tree. “You see how green that is. That is not ripe. So people will come tomorrow and pick this and say these are really sour I ain’t go in there no more. They don’t taste good. Emily’s emphasis always is that we cut them in half make sure the seeds are browned, give her the taste test . How does it taste? No dad, we need to wait another week.”

They’ll actually wait two weeks, opening this year on Friday September 11th.

The folks here at Maine-ly Apples will be asking he will be ask people to socially distance and wear masks this year, but that shouldn’t be an issue because because they got more than 40 types of apples and the orchard is longer than two football fields combined.

“I think they can social distance,” said Olsen. “It’s fresh air, it’s nice to get out and enjoy yourself.”

“We’re asking people just to use good common sense and it just kind of stay away,” said Holmes. “If you go down a row and there seems to be it seems to be full just go someplace else and come back to that row. We won’t be holding your hand and saying you can only pick on this tree... you’ll be able to pick what’s available and what’s right that weekend.”

Amid the pandemic they’ve also had to make difficult decisions. The farm stand is closed and the orchard will only be open to the public 3 days a week, Friday through Sunday.

“This is our livelihood for 12 weeks,” explained Holmes. “This year it’s even less. It’s 10 weeks, so we have to live off of what we have put labor into your round. The pruning takes 2 1/2 months. There’s mowing grass. This is the time when we need to customers come out and buy the apples so that we can continue this orchard for hopefully another 35 years.”

