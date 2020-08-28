Advertisement

DHHS Commissioner discusses MPA fall sports return

DHHS addresses return to fall sports new recommendations.
DHHS addresses return to fall sports new recommendations.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The other state agencies Maine Principal’s Association Executive Director Mike Burnham spoke about in today’s meeting are reviewing the recommendations for fall high school sports safe return to play. We asked about it during Thursday’s CDC briefing ...

“We have not had sufficient time for review before today’s vote, but do remind everybody that school athletics are not exempt from underlying requirements during the coronavirus pandemic,” says Department of Heath and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, “the people of Maine have worked hard to keep our COVID-19 prevalence low. We continue that fight. We will continue to monitor the status of that guidance as well as the communication. We will certainly provide the Maine Principal’s Association with our view whether it is compliant with our underlying policies. Also raising questions and concerns we may have. Our job is to work with keyholders to make sure their guidance works with the state of Maine. I will say ultimately, at the end of the day, should we find school sports happening either cause they are out of compliance with guidance, or problems with the guidance, we will review.”

The next CDC briefing is on Tuesday.

