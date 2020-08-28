Bangor’s 4th of July festivities canceled

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s 4th of July festivities - which were moved to September - have now been canceled.

The Greater Bangor 4th of July Corporation has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, and state and CDC guidelines for gatherings.

In May, organizers postponed the Independence Day events until September 5th.

Now they say it’s just not safe to have the annual parade and fireworks show.

Instead, they’ll focus on hosting the 4th of July celebration next year.

We’re told money already raised will be reallocated to the 2021 activities.

