Bangor Parks and Recreation is stepping up to keep folks healthy at local parks

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A big donation is helping Bangor students get ready to go back to class.

The Lynch Family of Companies donated more than $2,700 on Thursday to Penquis, collected during an employee auction.

It’s in support of the “We’ve got your back” school drive.

That program provides backpacks and school supplies to children and families facing financial struggles.

“This donation from the Lynch Family of Company’s helps us so much. It’s going to help almost two hundred kids with backpacks, school supplies and water bottles. Water bottles are new this year, a lot of the water fountains are being taped off at the schools and kids are having to use refillable stations and that’s just an added expense that the parents don’t have. This donation allowed us last minute to be able to purchase water bottles and add it to our distribution,”Renae Muscatell, Community Relations Manager, Penquis, said.

School supplies have been passed out to families all week long.

Friday will be the last day of the giveaway.

