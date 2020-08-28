Athletic programs excited to have a chance to play fall sports, MPA shares recommended guidelines

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The governor’s administration is going through the mpa guidelines and will need to approve the return to play recommendations. Local athletic programs, like MDI, are cautiously optimistic they have a chance.

“I am pleased with the overall recommendation,” says MDI activities director Bunky Dow, “and hopefully we will still have the opportunity to participate in fall activities moving forward.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.