Athletic programs excited to have a chance to play fall sports, MPA shares recommended guidelines

(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MPA RETURN TO COMPETITION GUIDELINES

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The governor’s administration is going through the mpa guidelines and will need to approve the return to play recommendations. Local athletic programs, like MDI, are cautiously optimistic they have a chance.

“I am pleased with the overall recommendation,” says MDI activities director Bunky Dow, “and hopefully we will still have the opportunity to participate in fall activities moving forward.”

