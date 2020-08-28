Advertisement

Alfond Youth and Community Center to offer daytime childcare services

It’s especially designed for those with students who only go to class a couple of days a week.
Alfond Youth and Community Center
Alfond Youth and Community Center(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville will provide childcare this fall to meet the needs of working parents.

It’s especially designed for those with students who only go to class a couple of days a week.

Registration is now open for full day child care and after school programs.

Full childcare for Winslow schools, health care workers, and teachers opens August 31st.

Care for those in Waterville schools and M-S-A-D 49 opens September 8th.

The Youth Center has been partnering with local school districts to make sure all needs are met.

”We’re the ones that are causing the problem because we can’t handle all of our students because we can’t physically meet the guidelines if we have all the students at once,” said Waterville Public Schools Superintendent Eric Haley. “So de facto we caused the problem and I’m just thankful, like Ken said, that we have a community that everybody on board with trying to provide services for parents that are in need.”

CDC guidelines will be put in place to maintain a safe environment for children and staff.

Parents are asked to register their children as soon as possible as spaces are limited.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Maine counties still “green” for school return; Penobscot, York reviewed in 1 week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Penobscot and York counties to be reassessed next week

Education

Augusta teachers receive special lunches donated by local restaurants

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Teachers say they’re especially grateful knowing how hard the pandemic has been on restaurants.

News

Back to Learning: How to teach your kids to stay safe while learning online

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
As students head back to class - whether in-person, online, or a mix of the two - be prepared for kids to spend more time in front of computer screens.

News

Unanimous support for all fall sports return to play from MPA

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
The MPA’s Interscholastic Sports Committee accepted the recommendations of its Sports Medicine Committee.

Latest News

Education

KVCC unveils new welding lab at Fairfield campus

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
It was constructed with the highest quality levels of air ventilation, safety, and noise reduction.

News

Bangor schools in need of substitutes

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
In a pandemic or not, substitutes for teachers or many other positions are a large need for school systems.

News

Dirigo Reads expands to 20 schools

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Dirigo Reads program expands to include 20 more schools.

News

Old Town teacher creates outdoor classroom

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Old Town teacher builds outdoor classroom.

Back To School

Returning to school during a pandemic; a look inside RSU 63

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The first day of RSU’s hybrid learning model will begin with half of the students returning for in-classroom instruction.

Back To School

Returning to school during a pandemic; a look inside RSU 63

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
TV 5 got a peek inside at the changes being made to assure a healthy school year for students and staff.