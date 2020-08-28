Alfond Youth and Community Center to offer daytime childcare services

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville will provide childcare this fall to meet the needs of working parents.

It’s especially designed for those with students who only go to class a couple of days a week.

Registration is now open for full day child care and after school programs.

Full childcare for Winslow schools, health care workers, and teachers opens August 31st.

Care for those in Waterville schools and M-S-A-D 49 opens September 8th.

The Youth Center has been partnering with local school districts to make sure all needs are met.

”We’re the ones that are causing the problem because we can’t handle all of our students because we can’t physically meet the guidelines if we have all the students at once,” said Waterville Public Schools Superintendent Eric Haley. “So de facto we caused the problem and I’m just thankful, like Ken said, that we have a community that everybody on board with trying to provide services for parents that are in need.”

CDC guidelines will be put in place to maintain a safe environment for children and staff.

Parents are asked to register their children as soon as possible as spaces are limited.

