A Fantastic Friday Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. Clear skies to start tonight will give way to increasing clouds as the night progresses while our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-40s to low 50s for nighttime lows.

Much needed rain will enter the forecast for the day Saturday. We’ll start the day dry with thickening clouds during the early to mid-morning hours. Rain will spread southwest to northeast across the state from mid-morning through the early afternoon hours with periods of rain continuing to fall through the evening hours as low pressure moves through the region. Temperatures on Saturday will be on the cool side due to the clouds and rain with highs in the low to mid-60s. Right now it looks like rainfall totals will average between .5″ to 1″ for most spots with some locally higher amounts up to 1.5″. Moisture wrapping around the backside of the storm Sunday combined with an upper level disturbance moving through the state will keep us with a good deal of clouds Sunday and some scattered showers. Showers will be most numerous across the northern half of the state. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s to low 70s for highs Sunday. High pressure building into the area will bring sunshine back to the forecast Monday and Tuesday with highs in the in mid-60s to low 70s.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 69°-77°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 44°-54°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely especially from late morning through the evening hours. Highs in the 60s. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers especially over northern areas. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

