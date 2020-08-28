Advertisement

93 Maine nursing homes awarded a total of $10.4M to combat COVID-19

U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announce $10.4 Million coming to Maine nursing homes.
U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announce $10.4 Million coming to Maine nursing homes.
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -$10,421,700 million is coming to 93 nursing homes around the state.

It’s to help increase testing, personal protective equipment, and staffing needs in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The funds come from the Department of Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund, “which is funded through $175 billion included in the bipartisan CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.”

Here is the full press release:

U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that 93 skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes in Maine have been awarded a total of $10,421,700 to support increased testing, staffing, and personal protective equipment (PPE) needs. The funding announced today is a targeted distribution from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Provider Relief Fund, which is funded through $175 billion included in the bipartisan CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

“In the midst of this ongoing public health and economic crisis, it is crucial that our seniors and all of those who make up our nursing home communities remain supported and protected,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “This additional funding will help protect the health of nursing home residents, prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19, and support our health care providers on the front lines.”

Today’s announcement of $2.5 billion in additional funding for nursing homes across the country builds on the $4.9 billion that was previously distributed from the HHS Provider Relief Fund to help these facilities. In May, Senators Collins and King announced that Maine nursing homes would receive a total of $17.9 million to help protect the health of residents and staff and support nursing homes struggling with significant expenses or lost revenue due to COVID-19. To date, Maine health care providers have received more than $400 million in relief from the HHS Provider Relief Fund.

To further support nursing homes, HHS also announced today the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) will be partnering with America’s nursing homes to create the National Nursing Home COVID Action Network. Through the Network, AHRQ will offer training, and mentorship to the approximately 15,400 nursing homes across the country to supplement efforts aimed at protecting residents and staff.

As the Chairman of the Aging Committee, Senator Collins has been a tireless advocate for seniors in Maine and across the nation. In March, Senator Collins led a letter that was signed by 12 members of the Aging Committee urging HHS to take action to protect seniors from the virus. In May, Senator Collins chaired Congress’ first oversight hearing on COVID-19′s devastating impact on seniors, particularly those that reside in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. In addition, she chaired a hearing on combatting social isolation and loneliness in seniors during the pandemic and most recently held a hearing to examine COVID-19′s racial health disparities.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bangor Parks and Recreation is stepping up to keep folks healthy at local parks

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is helping keep folks healthy during these challenging times.

News

Bangor’s 4th of July festivities canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Instead, they’ll focus on hosting the 4th of July celebration next year.

News

Head of Maine CDC offers advice to students heading back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Shah reminds us we are all in this together.

News

Millinocket councilors briefly talk about outbreak situation in Katahdin Region

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Town Manager says the school board decided that Millinocket schools will begin on September 14th - a delay of two weeks.

Latest News

News

Maine People’s Alliance holds virtual meeting on clean energy study

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
It's called A Program for Economic Recovery and Clean Energy Transition in Maine.

Education

Augusta teachers receive special lunches donated by local restaurants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Teachers say they’re especially grateful knowing how hard the pandemic has been on restaurants.

News

Augusta teachers receive special lunches donated by local restaurants

Updated: 5 hours ago
Teachers in Augusta were served up a free lunch this week as a show of appreciation.

News

RSU 67 students in need of new reusable water bottles due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Lincoln Lakes PTA is doing a water bottle drive for the students who don't come to school with one.

News

Back to Learning: How to teach your kids to stay safe while learning online

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
As students head back to class - whether in-person, online, or a mix of the two - be prepared for kids to spend more time in front of computer screens.

News

Unanimous support for all fall sports return to play from MPA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
The MPA’s Interscholastic Sports Committee accepted the recommendations of its Sports Medicine Committee.