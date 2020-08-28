Advertisement

54 cases of COVID-19 reported at York County Jail, sheriff says

About 35 more test results are expected back on Friday and another 50 test results will be returned over the weekend.
York County Jail
York County Jail(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALFRED, Maine (WMTW)

The number of cases of COVID-19 at the York County Jail increased to 54, Sheriff William King said on Friday.

That is an increase of 36 cases compared to Thursday.

The outbreak at the jail is linked to an outbreak involving an Aug. 7 wedding reception in Millinocket. Officials said a staff member at the jail attended the reception.

King said of the 54 cases, 16 involve corrections officers, 35 involve inmates, two cases are workers from the government support building, and one case involves a Department of Health and Human Services supporter staffer assigned to the jail.

King said about 35 more test results are expected back on Friday and another 50 test results will be returned over the weekend.

The jail is more than 200 miles away from the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, where the wedding reception was held.

A health inspection report on the reception found guests were not wearing face coverings and guests were not socially distancing.

The inn was cited and had its license pulled earlier this week before having it reinstated on Friday.

