UMF Emery Community Arts Center hosts exhibit close to the heart of rural Maine

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine at Farmington’s Emery Community Arts Center is reopening to the public with an exhibit close to the heart of rural Maine.

The Arts Center’s Flex Space Gallery will be hosting an exhibit called ‘Farm Tools.’

It’s a visual exploration of the use of hand tools on small farms.

Archaeologist Sarah Loftus and artist Michel Droge teamed up to look at the material, labor, and objects farms use each day to grow food and maintain sustainable relationships with the land.

”Not only do you come in and see this stunning collection of photo cyanotypes that were created with the actual tools that the farmers are using, but you also get this incredible collection of stories about the tools and about the farms and the farmers,” said Emery Community Arts Center Director Ann Bartges. “You really get this inside view of their passion and commitment to their local communities to the land and to Maine.”

The exhibit will be on display online and in person from August 31st until October 1st.

Gallery hours will initially be on a limited basis and folks are encouraged to visit the Emery Community Arts Center website for updated hours.

