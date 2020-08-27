Advertisement

UMaine Poli Sci professor says Thursday RNC brings most anticipated moment of both conventions

“I think it’s going to be fascinating to watch.”
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand on stage during the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand on stage during the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - As two weeks of conventions come to a close Thursdau night, we asked a Political Science professor at the University of Maine what he makes of what both parties have done so far.

Mark Brewer says he thought the Democrats did a good job handling their convention.

Although there have been claims made about a diminished Joe Biden, Brewer says he appeared sharp.

Brewer says Republicans have set out to reassure or convince Americans that the President has handled the coronavirus effectively and that the economy was great pre-pandemic and is coming back.

Brewer feels that how President Trump handles tonight will be must-see TV.

“He’s made it clear that he is the top adviser to his political campaign,” said Brewer. “That worked for him in 2016 for sure. For me this is the most anticipated moment of either convention. Watching to see how President Trump approaches his time in the spotlight tonight. I think it’s going to be fascinating to watch.”

TV5 will have live coverage of the Republican National Convention starting Thursday night at 10.

President Trump is expected to close out the event as the final speaker.

