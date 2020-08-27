Staff at Libby School in Milford using lanyards to show students faces

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Staff members at the Dr. Lewis S. Libby School in Milford want to make sure that they can see their students faces this year...

Not easy to do behind a mask, so they are making special lanyards.

One side of the lanyard has a photo of the students, the other their name and teacher.

The hope is to make a lanyard for every one of the more than 300 students.

Even though they’ll be wearing a mask at least they’ll be seen.

“We know that this year is going to be hard. It’s going to be hard for kids, teachers staff, families,” said School Counselor Angela McDunnah. “It’s gonna be hard for everybody because it’s different. Things are gonna look a lot different for them as they look as they walked back into the building. So, I think anything that we can do to make students feel comfortable and to make them even more safe, then I am all for that.”

Parents can email or text a photo.

So far they’ve received about 100.

You can text a photo to 207-200-5912 or send an e-mail amcdunnah@milfordsd.org

