Advertisement

Staff at Libby School in Milford using lanyards to show students faces

The hope is to make a lanyard for every one of the more than 300 students.
There will be both in-person and virtual options for Hart County students starting August 25.
There will be both in-person and virtual options for Hart County students starting August 25.(Pixabay)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Staff members at the Dr. Lewis S. Libby School in Milford want to make sure that they can see their students faces this year...

Not easy to do behind a mask, so they are making special lanyards.

One side of the lanyard has a photo of the students, the other their name and teacher.

The hope is to make a lanyard for every one of the more than 300 students.

Even though they’ll be wearing a mask at least they’ll be seen.

“We know that this year is going to be hard. It’s going to be hard for kids, teachers staff, families,” said School Counselor Angela McDunnah. “It’s gonna be hard for everybody because it’s different. Things are gonna look a lot different for them as they look as they walked back into the building. So, I think anything that we can do to make students feel comfortable and to make them even more safe, then I am all for that.”

Parents can email or text a photo.

So far they’ve received about 100.

You can text a photo to 207-200-5912 or send an e-mail amcdunnah@milfordsd.org

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RSU 67 students in need of new reusable water bottles due to COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Lincoln Lakes PTA is doing a water bottle drive for the students who don't come to school with one.

News

Back to Learning: How to teach your kids to stay safe while learning online

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
As students head back to class - whether in-person, online, or a mix of the two - be prepared for kids to spend more time in front of computer screens.

News

Unanimous support for all fall sports return to play from MPA

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Unanimous support for all fall sports return to play from MPA Interscholastic Management Committee.

News

A public meeting to be held about the possible removal of the Gomez monument

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A Bangor city committee is holding a series of public meetings next month to talk about the possible removal of a monument on the Bangor Waterfront.

News

A big donation was sent to a Penquis school drive

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The Lynch Family of Companies donated more than 27-hundred dollars today to Penquis, collected during an employee auction.

Latest News

News

UMaine Poli Sci professor says Thursday RNC brings most anticipated moment of both conventions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
"I think it’s going to be fascinating to watch.”

Back To School

Bangor schools in need of substitutes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
In a pandemic or not, substitutes for teachers or many other positions are a large need for school systems.

News

Local hiking hostel says Coronavirus has held down some hikers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
AT Hikers see decline amid pandemic

Coronavirus

Maine inn at center of wedding COVID-19 outbreak has business license suspended by state

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maine inn at the center of an outbreak of COVID-19 has had its business license suspended, state officials said Thursday.

Coronavirus

New IDEXX mobile lab now operating in Augusta to increase testing capacity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A new mobile lab, located near the Maine CDC lab in Augusta, will allow for enhanced testing efforts.