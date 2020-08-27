Advertisement

RSU 67 students in need of new reusable water bottles due to COVID-19

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A local parent-teacher association is putting out a call for reusable water bottles.

Their school district, like many others, is closing water fountains at their schools.

So, students have to bring their own drinks to class.

Lincoln Lakes PTA is doing a water bottle drive.

The Lincoln Lakes PTA is doing a water bottle drive!

Posted by Town of Lincoln, Maine on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

They’re collecting new, reusable water bottles for students within RSU 67.

Organizers say they got the idea from a national parent-teacher association.

The goal is to collect 100 bottles and 100 dollars while meeting the needs for kids in their district.

“It’s one thing kids should definitely have and we wanted to supply them with things that are helpful and that our teachers don’t have to pay for out of their own pocket,” explained Tracie Murchison, President of Lincoln Lakes PTA.

To donate email: LincolnLakesPTA@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta teachers receive special lunches donated by local restaurants

Updated: 1 hour ago
Teachers in Augusta were served up a free lunch this week as a show of appreciation.

News

Back to Learning: How to teach your kids to stay safe while learning online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
As students head back to class - whether in-person, online, or a mix of the two - be prepared for kids to spend more time in front of computer screens.

News

Unanimous support for all fall sports return to play from MPA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The MPA’s Interscholastic Sports Committee accepted the recommendations of its Sports Medicine Committee.

News

A public meeting to be held about the possible removal of the Gomez monument

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A Bangor city committee is holding a series of public meetings next month to talk about the possible removal of a monument on the Bangor Waterfront.

Latest News

News

A big donation supports Penquis school supplies drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The Lynch Family of Companies donated more than 27-hundred dollars today to Penquis, collected during an employee auction.

News

Staff at Libby School in Milford using lanyards to show students faces

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The hope is to make a lanyard for every one of the more than 300 students.

News

UMaine Poli Sci professor says Thursday RNC brings most anticipated moment of both conventions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
"I think it’s going to be fascinating to watch.”

Back To School

Bangor schools in need of substitutes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
In a pandemic or not, substitutes for teachers or many other positions are a large need for school systems.

News

Local hiking hostel says Coronavirus has held down some hikers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
AT Hikers see decline amid pandemic

Coronavirus

Maine inn at center of wedding COVID-19 outbreak has business license suspended by state

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Maine inn at the center of an outbreak of COVID-19 has had its business license suspended, state officials said Thursday.