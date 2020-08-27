RSU 67 students in need of new reusable water bottles due to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A local parent-teacher association is putting out a call for reusable water bottles.

Their school district, like many others, is closing water fountains at their schools.

So, students have to bring their own drinks to class.

Lincoln Lakes PTA is doing a water bottle drive.

They’re collecting new, reusable water bottles for students within RSU 67.

Organizers say they got the idea from a national parent-teacher association.

The goal is to collect 100 bottles and 100 dollars while meeting the needs for kids in their district.

“It’s one thing kids should definitely have and we wanted to supply them with things that are helpful and that our teachers don’t have to pay for out of their own pocket,” explained Tracie Murchison, President of Lincoln Lakes PTA.

To donate email: LincolnLakesPTA@gmail.com.

